Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced major federal investments they secured across Arizona. These investments through the Fiscal Year 2023 bipartisan annual budget will support law enforcement and emergency services, expand health care access, boost education resources, strengthen water infrastructure for tribes and towns, improve roads and bridges, and more, across all 15 Arizona counties.

“After months of work with mayors, law enforcement, and local leaders, these new investments will go directly to Arizona communities. Whether it’s providing critical resources for our police officers, improving high-speed internet access for rural Arizonans, or upgrading water infrastructure during this drought, these projects are going to improve peoples’ lives across the state,” said Senator Kelly.

