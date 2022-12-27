Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced major federal investments they secured across Arizona. These investments through the Fiscal Year 2023 bipartisan annual budget will support law enforcement and emergency services, expand health care access, boost education resources, strengthen water infrastructure for tribes and towns, improve roads and bridges, and more, across all 15 Arizona counties.
“After months of work with mayors, law enforcement, and local leaders, these new investments will go directly to Arizona communities. Whether it’s providing critical resources for our police officers, improving high-speed internet access for rural Arizonans, or upgrading water infrastructure during this drought, these projects are going to improve peoples’ lives across the state,” said Senator Kelly.
“Today’s investments are a win for Arizona. We’ve secured resources that empower our local communities and tribes with resources to provide critical services for public safety, health, education, water infrastructure, transportation, and more. I’m proud to deliver these wins for our state,” said Senator Sinema.
Below is a small sampling of the projects the funding will help support:
“The San Carlos Apache Tribe expresses its deepest thanks to Senator Kelly and Senator Sinema for securing direly needed public safety resources for the 1.8-million-acre San Carlos Apache Reservation. The Tribe’s police, tribal courts, and investigators have worked for decades in deplorable conditions despite the federal government’s treaty and trust responsibilities to provide an adequate facility, and the San Carlos Police Department has had to made do for too long on a shoestring budget while putting their lives on the line every day. The funding for a replacement public safety facility and for police equipment secured by Senators Kelly and Sinema will help protect our police officers and help make sure our public safety personnel and the San Carlos people have the decent public safety facility they deserve,” said Chairman Terry Rambler, San Carlos Apache Tribe.
“I want to take the opportunity to thank Senator Kelly and Senator Sinema for their support in seeking this critical funding on behalf of the Town of Payson. It has been a pleasure to work with our senators to address one of the public safety needs of our local community. The Town of Payson is located in the heart of Arizona, surrounded by the Tonto National Forest. This funding will complete a traffic impact study and the design of a new roadway in our community. Most importantly, it will serve as an additional strategic fire break and a critical evacuation route for members of our community that live in an area facing the greatest threat of wildland fire,” said Payson Mayor Chris Higgins.
“I would like to thank Senator Kelly and Senator Sinema for their support of funding to pipe a portion of the Wellton Canal. This funding will jump-start a major piping project that will further protect water delivered for irrigation from contamination, reduce water losses, and improve public safety, among other benefits. Yuma County agriculture provides 90% of our nation’s lettuce and leafy greens during the winter months, and this project will ensure we can continue to deliver safe and abundant food in the most efficient way possible,” added Elston Grubaugh, General Manager, Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District.
“The City of Show Low extends its sincere appreciation to Senator Kelly and Senator Sinema for their ongoing support of the city’s Woolford Road Reconstruction and Savage Sewer Line projects. Improvements to both pieces of our city’s infrastructure will benefit our residents and community visitors for years to come, and they wouldn’t be possible without the consistent advocacy of our senators in Congress,” said Show Low Mayor John Leech.
