There’s nothing like coming home after a long day of work to a clutter-free space. On top of the feeling of relaxation, cleaning and organizing are both strongly associated with decreased stress and anxiety, alongside other mental health benefits. According to a Huffington Post survey, the fifth most common stress trigger for Americans is worrying their home isn’t clean enough. Poor organization can lead to negative effects in the office as well. A National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO) survey revealed that 27 percent of respondents felt disorganized at work, and of those, 91 percent said they would be more effective and efficient if their workspace was better organized.
Being organized creates a positive mindset, reduces stress, and can help with feeling more grounded. For those struggling with anxiety, organizing can help with feeling more in control, too—whether it’s at the work desk, at home in the living room, or even organizing documents on your laptop.
Here are three key mental health benefits of being organized:
According to the U.S. National Sleep Foundation, 73 percent of people sleep better on fresh sheets. A clean space allows for easier breathing and makes it feel like sleeping is the only priority in that space. Lack of sleep and stress can be a vicious cycle; when we are stressed out, we don’t sleep well. Creating a routine of replacing bedding and cleaning the bedroom can result in better sleep, which means less stress.
Improved focus and productivity
Staying organized not only relieves stress but also limits distractions. Americans waste more than 9 million hours each day looking for lost and misplaced articles, according to the American Demographic Society. Not surprisingly, being organized improves focus and helps everyone be more productive.
Stress relief
A dirty and cluttered environment makes it far more difficult to relax. The stressful environment can increase cortisol levels—the body’s primary stress hormone—and make it more difficult to focus on the things that need to be done, which can potentially impact overall mood. Moreover, the physical activity of cleaning coupled with the end results of a cleaner home helps reduce stress, feelings of anxiety, and depressive symptoms. It can also reduce fatigue and improve concentration.
While being organized is a good thing, it’s important to note that getting too obsessive with cleanliness can be a distraction. Spending inordinate amounts of time and energy on an organization can be a problem if it interferes with the ability to focus or function. Organization should enhance quality of life—not act as a burden.
Edward O’Brien, MS, LASAC is vice president of Northern Arizona Operations, including Payson. For more information about Southwest Behavioral & Health Services, visit https://www.sbhservices.org/.
