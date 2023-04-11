There’s nothing like coming home after a long day of work to a clutter-free space. On top of the feeling of relaxation, cleaning and organizing are both strongly associated with decreased stress and anxiety, alongside other mental health benefits. According to a Huffington Post survey, the fifth most common stress trigger for Americans is worrying their home isn’t clean enough. Poor organization can lead to negative effects in the office as well. A National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO) survey revealed that 27 percent of respondents felt disorganized at work, and of those, 91 percent said they would be more effective and efficient if their workspace was better organized.

Being organized creates a positive mindset, reduces stress, and can help with feeling more grounded. For those struggling with anxiety, organizing can help with feeling more in control, too—whether it’s at the work desk, at home in the living room, or even organizing documents on your laptop.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.