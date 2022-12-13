The holiday season can be joyous, but it can also be stressful. It’s supposed to be a time of fun and excitement, but for many, it’s just busy and overwhelming. As someone who works with individuals who struggle with mental health, I can tell you that this time of year can be especially tough. If you or someone you love struggles with mental health and feels overwhelmed by the looming holiday season, try these tips to minimize triggers so you can preserve the holiday season and safeguard your mental health.
Keep a schedule. Plan ahead.
Planning your time and activities can help you use your time well and reduce the stress of doing too much at once. Try making a day-to-day schedule, so you don’t get overwhelmed.
Set boundaries.
The holiday season is also jam-packed with social events and family gatherings, so it’s essential to acknowledge your role in them. Don’t be afraid to set boundaries when it comes to social events if you feel stressed or anxious.
Prioritize your alone time.
The holidays often revolve around giving to others, but don’t forget to prioritize yourself. Whether this means taking a long shower, staying home all day and binge-watching your favorite show, or taking yourself out for dinner, find time to relax. Marking time in your calendar to spend time on yourself can significantly reduce stress during the holidays.
Stay active.
Staying active can really boost mental health. Walking in the park, riding your bike, or even doing something as simple as gardening can be a great way to keep your blood flowing during such busy times. Daily exercise naturally produces stress-relieving hormones and improves your overall physical health.
Watch your eating habits.
With dinner parties and cookie trays everywhere you look, it can be difficult to watch what you’re eating during the holidays. However, eating unprocessed foods like whole grains, vegetables, and fresh fruit is the foundation for a healthy body and mind. Eating well can also help stabilize your mood. Enjoy the goodies but make sure you balance your meals and snacks with something healthy.
Find support.
Confide with a close friend or family member if you are feeling anxious. Talking and expressing how you feel helps relieve built-up stress. If you or someone you love is experiencing a crisis, you may reach out at https://www.sbhservices.org/ for more information about Southwest Behavioral & Health Services and its programs.
Edward O’Brien, MS, LASAC, is vice president of Northern Arizona Operations for Southwest Behavioral & Health Services. More information about the organization’s programs and services is available at https://www.sbhservices.org/.
