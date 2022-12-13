Edward O'Brien

Edward O’Brien

 OraliaPhotography

The holiday season can be joyous, but it can also be stressful. It’s supposed to be a time of fun and excitement, but for many, it’s just busy and overwhelming. As someone who works with individuals who struggle with mental health, I can tell you that this time of year can be especially tough. If you or someone you love struggles with mental health and feels overwhelmed by the looming holiday season, try these tips to minimize triggers so you can preserve the holiday season and safeguard your mental health.

Keep a schedule. Plan ahead.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.