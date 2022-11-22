He stood his watch.
Actually — has spent a lifetime standing watch.
So God bless Tom Morrissey.
Now, I know Tom’s probably feeling kinda low right now — losing the election with everyone watching. Lord knows — that prospect alone would be enough to keep me outta politics. Better to kibitz from the sidelines. I mean, I’ve been fired from any number of jobs I was too good for — but at least I could always slink away in silence.
And I can’t say I always agreed with Tom.
But here’s the thing: He’s a class act.
And not just because he always showed up, put in the hours and treated people with respect. And not just because he supported the homeless warming shelter because it was the right thing to do — and honored veterans because he’s a patriot. Tom could have moved to Payson and rested on his prickly laurels. I mean, the guy’s in his 80s. He’s earned the right to putter in the garden or maybe claim a designated booth at the Pinon Cafe and a bar stool at the Backwoods Grill. Instead, he sallied forth into the fray — took the blows and kept getting back up.
Now, that’s all admirable — but he offered more than that in these strange and troubled times.
Here are the two things I love about Tom Morrissey.
First, he changed his mind.
He started out with certain theories about what ailed Payson — and what needed to change. He charged into the battle. And he found out that things are more complicated than they look from the outside. So his position evolved. Now, I’m not saying he was wrong and now he’s right: I’m saying he let new knowledge into his noggin. He rose above the need to filter everything through the need to be forever right. Lord knows, we need that quality now more than ever.
And here’s the second thing I love about Tom Morrissey.
I never saw him treat anyone with disrespect. Lord knows, I wrote plenty of stuff that could have earned me a spot on his enemies list — if he has an enemies list. But he treated me — and everyone else I ever saw him talk to — with genial courtesy. You saw it in the campaign — a close, hard-fought contest, with a lot on the line. I never heard him say a bad word about Chris Higgins. In fact, both men waged a campaign based on respectful disagreement — and even praise for one another. The toxic spew of personal insult that has made covering politics so heartbreaking never came to Payson.
But we’ve been lucky that way, here in the beloved community. We’ve had a whole succession of people who served this community for all the right reasons — and that includes Tom and Chris and Craig Swartwood and Kenny Evans and Bob Edwards — all mayors who stood their watch, served their community and left things better than they found them.
I’ve spent a lifetime covering school boards and town councils and assorted other outposts of democracy. And here’s what I’ve learned. Nothing’s ever simple, everyone’s got their own take and we’re all in it together. We need Tom Morrissey and Chris Higgins and all those who serve with love and courtesy and open minds and bruised egos.
So next time you see Chris Higgins, wish him luck. It’s gonna be hard work — and he’s going to get beat up.
And next time you see Tom Morrissey, thank him for me.
He stood his watch — and made us better for his example.
God bless ’em.
