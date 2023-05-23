In February, I visited the State Capitol and share my community’s concerns about groundwater. I woke up in my home in Pine, jumped in my car and made the two-hour trek down to the Valley with a vision in mind of how my day would go. During the drive, I prepared ideas to discuss and envisioned an inspirational day that would change hearts and minds at the Capitol about needing stronger groundwater protections. But what I was about to learn is something that would surprise every Arizonan.

Pine is experiencing challenges with diminishing groundwater like so many other rural communities in Arizona. I am a nurse and have lived in Pine for 5+ years. What I love about Pine is the cozy mountain small-town feel with access to a lot of amenities just a 20-minute drive down the road to Payson. I planned on staying in Pine for the long term, but our recent water challenges have shaken my confidence and swayed my opinion.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.