In February, I visited the State Capitol and share my community’s concerns about groundwater. I woke up in my home in Pine, jumped in my car and made the two-hour trek down to the Valley with a vision in mind of how my day would go. During the drive, I prepared ideas to discuss and envisioned an inspirational day that would change hearts and minds at the Capitol about needing stronger groundwater protections. But what I was about to learn is something that would surprise every Arizonan.
Pine is experiencing challenges with diminishing groundwater like so many other rural communities in Arizona. I am a nurse and have lived in Pine for 5+ years. What I love about Pine is the cozy mountain small-town feel with access to a lot of amenities just a 20-minute drive down the road to Payson. I planned on staying in Pine for the long term, but our recent water challenges have shaken my confidence and swayed my opinion.
Well after well is drying up in the community. This tragedy is leading to residents digging deeper wells, if they have the means, or forcing them out of their homes. All you have to do is drive around Pine-Strawberry and you will see signs in residents’ yards saying the water shortage is real and to please conserve. In fact, our main water company is at stage 1 which means residents need to conserve water in several fashions. They also are discussing in their monthly meetings that they need to decrease water consumption on weekends to prevent the water holding tanks from running dry. This happens in spring and summer when visitors from the Valley arrive. They also have had a moratorium since Spring of 2022 on issuing new water meters because of the need to conserve. This situation is personal to me because it not only dismantles a tight-knit rural community, but it drives down the economic lifeblood of our community. If we have no water, we have no residents, and our property values plummet. It’s a simple equation that keeps me up at night and compels me to get involved.
I became more aware of our community’s water challenges over the past few years, which led me to begin my own independent research. In fact, that research led to a town hall in Pine in March 2022. It was attended by multiple state and county elected officials; their staff; Arizona Department of Water Resources; Coral Evans, the Northern Arizona Director for Senator Mark Kelly; one architect of President Biden’s budget was presented from Washington DC via video, and of course, multiple news and TV outlets. Hundreds of residents attended. What I learned from my research is that more than 80% of Arizona has no limitations on how much water can be pumped from underground and used. This puts some 1.5 million Arizonans and their communities at risk. Pine is part of this unprotected statistic. What I also learned is that the Arizona Legislature has the authority to pass legislation to mitigate over pumping of groundwater but has failed to do so. Hence, why I made the drive to make the case for new groundwater protection tools.
I met with six legislators from both the Arizona House of Representatives and the Senate. Each of them had some unique stake in the groundwater debate: either they were in a position of leadership or served on a committee that considered water-related legislation. Over and over, I heard a similar tune of agreement that we need legislation to protect communities like Pine. But I also heard there is a single person who seems to continue to serve a blockade for any progress on groundwater protection legislation.
Because I could not meet with this specific person, I chose not to disclose the name. But what baffled me is there are 90 legislators, and it seems to be a theme among them that the status quo is not working. But none of them are bold enough to go against this single person and enable protections for 80% of communities that need it. How can that possibly be? When is enough, enough?
I’ve seen firsthand how unlimited groundwater pumping is threatening the livelihoods of my community members, drying up our wells, and leaving us without critical access to safe, clean, reliable water supplies. And I’ve seen firsthand how timid our legislators are to take on challenging but meaningful water policy.
So, I write today to ask our 89 legislators, and Governor Hobbs, to address a crucial issue for the community–the management of our water supplies. Pine, and so many other rural communities, need lawmakers to take action and provide us with more tools in order to replenish our shrinking water resources. I am encouraged to see the Local Groundwater Stewardship Areas bill (HB2731/SB1306) introduced this legislative session; this proposal represents a lot of hard work by rural community members and other stakeholders.
This new policy initiative offers a middle ground, an additional option for my community. Our only choices shouldn’t have to be between rigid Active Management Areas originally designed for urban Arizona or doing nothing at all. The bill allows for an opt-in and locally adaptable approach to managing local groundwater supplies. Rural Arizona would be in the driver’s seat with this policy, and we’re supported in our choices by the Arizona Department of Water Resources’ technical expertise to help us implement the plan and goals WE decide on. The Legislature and the Governor should pass this bill, this year.
Until a few years ago, I had never considered becoming so passionately involved in my state’s water policy discussions. But as I and so many in my community have witnessed, the decisions that are made by our Legislature in Phoenix have the power to impact our day-to-day lives, including whether we can count on having a reliable drinking water supply from our wells.
We need actual solutions to our groundwater challenges. The governor must prioritize rural groundwater, and the Legislature must pass legislation this year that provides us with new tools to manage our groundwater. Our communities cannot wait.
Chris Ray is a five-year resident of Pine. As a nurse who has spent countless hours researching the Pine-Strawberry water issues, Ray has become a well-known advocate in the community — meeting with dozens of local, state, and federal leaders to find a solution to her community’s water crisis. Her work on water led her to joining the Statewide Rural Groundwater Work Group, which is an organized makeup of individuals from all corners of the state who discuss their rural water issues and propose local, state, and federal solutions.
