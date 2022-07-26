Last week, the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted on a bill introduced by Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema to protect the Grand Canyon area from uranium mining. The committee vote on the bill ended in a tie and so the bill could next be brought to the Senate floor for a vote following a procedural vote to discharge the bill from the committee.

The Grand Canyon Protection Act, S. 387, would permanently prohibit new uranium mines around Grand Canyon National Park. The bill is needed to protect underground aquifers that provide water to springs inside the park and drinking water to Havasupai Tribal members who have lived in the Canyon for more than 800 years.

