As a reader of the Payson Roundup and as the vice-chair of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, I felt it important to comment on two recent articles on Mexican wolf recovery authored by Peter Aleshire. Peter seems to lead the reader to a negative view of what many consider a successful program to reestablish the Mexican wolf as an important part of the biodiversity in the American Southwest and Mexico.
In his May 24 article, “Ducey signs new rules for killing endangered Mexican gray wolves,” Peter contends that the bill, HB2181, “makes it easier to shoot a Mexican wolf” if it is actively threatening people, livestock or pets. But this is not accurate, as Mr. Aleshire leaves out a key point he made in an April 1 article about House approval of this bill. The Mexican wolf is federally protected under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) of 1973, which prohibits the killing of an endangered species without authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service except in specific instances, such as when there is a threat to human safety. Under the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, Congress may enact statutes that preempt conflicting state laws. Section 6(f) in the ESA is known as an express preemption because it affirmatively prohibits state laws that conflict with the ESA and prohibits state laws that are less protective than the ESA. The ESA and its regulations, therefore, supersede any state laws that are less restrictive than the ESA or its regulations. That language is pretty clear and unambiguous: federal statute supersedes state statute in this case. HB2181 would do nothing to actually make it easier to kill a Mexican wolf.
Later in the May 24 article, Mr. Aleshire says “Many of the radio-collared wolves have vanished under circumstances that suggest poaching.” While it’s true that some wolves have been illegally killed, it should be pointed out that radio collars go off-the-air for many technological and biological reasons, and when one “vanishes,” it does not suggest poaching any more than mechanical failure. Those biologists who work with radio collars and understand their failure rates may not find these cases so mysterious. In fact, many collars on live wolves have failed through the years and wolves have also been observed after being missing for more than a year. So, any assumption that these were all from poaching would be speculative and not supported by specific information at this point.
As an Arizona Game and Fish commissioner that oversees the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s budget, I would also point out for your readers that while the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the lead agency in Mexican wolf recovery, there are many partners that work tirelessly to manage toward recovery and eventually to state management of a recovered subspecies. The Arizona Game and Fish Department has been an active participant in recovery since the 1980s and continues to be deeply engaged
Mr. Aleshire’s April 29 article, “New plan promises crackdown on poaching,” focuses on the issue of illegal killing of Mexican wolves while overlooking the successes of Mexican wolf recovery efforts. While the loss of every wolf is important, the fact is that while the overall wolf population has more than doubled in the last seven years, the rate of illegally killed wolves has stayed nearly constant in that timeframe, suggesting success in the efforts by the cooperating agencies to reduce illegal killing. Further, by every metric recorded, Mexican wolf recovery is progressing nicely, and the efforts by all the partners in Mexican wolf recovery have helped reduce the impact of overall mortality
Also in his April 29 article, Peter marginalizes the recovery efforts in Mexico by characterizing the population as “a handful of wolves.” The most current information released by the Mexican government shows marked success in the last few years. From an initial release of five wolves in 2011, there currently are an estimated 40 wolves in the wild in Mexico and three litters of pups were born in the wild in 2021 and 2022.
Are there challenges in Mexican wolf recovery? Of course, as there are with every endangered species. There are many threats to recovery but then there are many successes that should be celebrated. In 1998, there were no Mexican wolves in the wild and today there are no less than 196 in the U.S. and 40 in Mexico. This represents an all-time record number of wild wolves and includes 45 documented pairs and 25 of those actively breeding this year.
This opinion piece is offered to provide the Payson Roundup readers with a more complete view of wolf recovery than that provided by Mr. Aleshire’s recent articles so they can be better informed about the progress of this program.
James Goughnour is vice-chair of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission.
