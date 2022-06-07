My fellow Americans, born or adopted, so, did you enjoy your holiday weekend? Did you go to the lake or mountains? Did you barbecue and drink a beer or two? Maybe you just slept in and chilled on the extra day off. But, why? Why did you have an extra day off? You had it because it was Memorial Day. Something to do with veterans. Some war, or something. This is the truth: We have an extra day off because it is vital to our survival as a country and as a human race that we do not forget. The memory of these sacred events must be remembered, and why we celebrate them. It is not for weekends at the lake or steaks on the porch. It is because human liberty is stained red with the blood of those who first won it, and those who have countless times been sent to defend it.
The three big holidays of the summer are Memorial Day, where we celebrate the beginning of summer; Independence Day, where we celebrate fireworks; and Veterans Day, where we celebrate the last summer weekend. We are poor Americans, a generation self-absorbed, disgracing the sacrifice of those who came before us, not just of the veterans who served, and those who died serving, but of the people who loved these ones, whose nights were sleepless while son, daughter, husband, father, etc., were in harm’s way, whose hearts were broken and lives shattered when two uniformed service members came knocking on their doors. We celebrate to remember the price of our liberty and prosperity, to pay homage to those who served in its cause, and to memorialize our honored fallen.
We celebrate Memorial Day because the mothers, wives, and daughters, whose fathers, brothers, and young sons died in the Civil War, were left with nothing but graves to keep. The “Ladies Memorial Association” were among the pioneers of this commemoration day, making it a point to decorate the graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers. It is estimated that a shocking 2 percent of the entire American population died in the Civil War. Not just Americans, either, but free blacks and liberated slaves who had not yet been given the status of American citizen fought, bled, and died to save the Union and struggle for all human liberty. After World War I, when the number of fallen soldiers was once again staggering, Memorial Day transitioned from Civil War remembrance, to honoring the fallen of every war and conflict. We do not celebrate barbecue and weekend camping on Memorial Day. We honor the painful, bloody deaths of millions of Americans who lost their lives fighting for our flag. I aided the American Legion Sunday morning in placing flags on the graves of all our local veterans. I am ashamed to say that in 40 years of life, this is the first time. There is a Monday morning ceremony at the Veteran Memorial Park on Sullivan Street in Miami. I hope to have seen you there.
Have you ever heard the joke, do they have a 4th of July in Australia? Of course they do. But, in America, we celebrate Independence Day on July 4. Specifically, we celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence which took place on July 4th, 1776. This is where our Congress did officially “solemnly Publish and Declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be, Free and Independent States.” But, by this time, the war for American liberty had already begun. On April 19, 1775, farmers and townsmen of Lexington, Massachusetts, were hosting two of the Sons of Liberty, John Hancock and Samuel Adams. A company of British soldiers were dispatched to arrest them and confiscate the weapons cache in the area. Rather than turn over the treasonous Sons of Liberty, these Americans took down their squirrel guns from their mantles and faced a company of the mightiest army on the earth at that time. Those men died that day, because they would not back down, because they believed a free America for their children and children’s children was worth the cost of their lives. These brave Americans who stood on Lexington Green, were the first men to die in the American Revolution. The stories of sacrifices during this war are too many to repeat here. We are the children of their sacrifice. We are the inheritors of the liberty they bequeathed to us by their death. We celebrate Independence Day on July 4, not fireworks. Whether or not Freeport finds another reason to cancel our fireworks display this year, we will celebrate. We will remember. our Cobre Valley Independence Day Celebration is being organized as I write this. Events will go on throughout the weekend, with a Patriotic Parade down Sullivan Street in Miami on the morning of Monday, July 4, 2022. I hope you will be there, be there to remember the Liberty so easily lost and forgotten, and so easily taken away when citizens prefer camping to memorializing.
Veterans Day has another name: Armistice Day. This is not a common word in our present day vocabulary. It means to call a cease-fire, an end of hostilities, permanently or temporarily. Armistice Day commemorates the ending of hostilities in Europe for World War I. It was made official at the Eleventh hour of the Eleventh day of the Eleventh month in 1918; that is November 11, 1918, at 11 a.m. WWI is considered the first modern war, but that does not mean it was more civilized. Quite the opposite. While most Americans were still riding horses as the primary means of transportation, American boys were being drafted off their farms and sent to France. Some might never have had seen a car before, but now were facing tanks. Bi-wing airplanes dropped explosive ordinance by hand. Grenades, machine guns, land mines, and mustard gas. This last weapon is so heinous that it burns the eyes, skin, and lungs of the victim. Even small exposure guarantees a life of misery and infirmity. World War I began as a spat between the royal cousins of many of the nations and kingdoms of Europe at the time. It began about 1914 and continued on solely between the European powers and their colonies, until 1917 when the United States joined the war. It is estimated that over 6 million soldiers alone died in this war; perhaps tens of millions more in civilian deaths. The American death toll in our single year of participation was over 100,000 young men.
The movie “Johnny Got His Gun” highlights the horror of not only the dead but of what the survivors endured. Metallica adapted lyrics inspired by this movie, of a young American soldier who stepped on a land mine. Those lyrics say:
“Hold my breath as I wish for death – Oh please, God, help me – Darkness imprisoning me – All that I see – Absolute horror – I cannot live – I cannot die – Trapped in myself – Body my holding cell – Landmine has taken my sight – Taken my speech – Taken my hearing – Taken my arms – Taken my legs – Taken my soul – Left me with life in hell.”
This is Veterans Day, extended now to remember every American who has served in every war and conflict, many of which we undoubtedly never even know about. At the old Globe Cemetery there are veterans buried there going back to the Civil War. This morning I saw two Confederate soldier graves, next to them are the Buffalo Soldiers, black Americans who served in the U.S. Cavalry. There are numerous graves marked as Spanish-American War. This is little known, but impressive to see how many from the Arizona Territory went to Cuba and Puerto Rico. In fact, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas sent a disproportionate number of volunteers during this war in 1898. Especially with AZ and NM, we were very much still wild frontier, full of roughneck cowboys and miners. Our brave men were more than happy to go fight for the cause of liberty. More American soldiers died of malaria and other diseases than war wounds there.
World War II, beginning for us on December 7, 1941, after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, is probably the most well known war in the western world. Movies are still made about it. It is estimated that about 3 percent of the entire world population died during WWII, military and civilian deaths. Nearly half a million American servicemen, soldiers, Marines, airmen, and sailors, not just men, but women serving as nurses and such onboard naval vessels lost their lives. The Korean War has technically never ended. An armistice was declared and a demilitarized zone was agreed to, which is still to this day manned and monitored by United States military personnel. This has been called the Forgotten War. Close to 40,000 Americans died in the three years of this war. Former presidential candidate Bob Dole gave an incredible interview of his experience as a young soldier in Korea, wounded in battle, lying among his fallen comrades and thought dead, and miraculously skipped over by North Korean soldiers finishing off all the fallen. Nobody really came home from Vietnam. In the early 1960s, American Marines were sent in there to help the French. At that time we were not actually “there.” Those who returned with battle damage were denied benefits because their service periods were not actually during the official action.
Desert Storm took only100 days, but soldiers came home with “Gulf War Syndrome” from exposure to chemical weapons. Children of these veterans were sometimes born with physical defects as a result. Americans went to Bosnia and Kosovo, Rwanda and Somalia in the 1990s. Beginning in 2001, thousands of American servicemen and women gave their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan, a conflict lasting a generation, leaving matters worse than at first found, and technically yet ongoing. We hold remembrance days so that these sacrifices, who suffered beyond what most of us can even imagine, are honored, remembered, and the liberty they believed they were fighting for is not lost or taken while we rest in safety, go fishing, and enjoy barbecues. They bled and died, mothers and children mourned and cried. It is up to you, oh American, to pay your respect. Memorial Day will have passed by the time this is published, but Independence Day will be on a Monday this year, and Veterans Day will fall on a Friday. That means three-day weekends. Where will you be on those days of remembrance? Thank you to the American Legion and VFW for giving us the chance to honor our fallen ancestors and our honorable brethren who served on my behalf. I will be at your ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!