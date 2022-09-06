Where did all the volunteers go? Nonprofits across the country are struggling to meet their mission statements because of the lack of volunteers. The short answer is: the COVID pandemic occurred. There was a fundamental shift in our community’s demographics during the pandemic. We are all tired of everything being blamed on COVID, but the fact remains, it has affected every aspect of our lives and has deeply affected nonprofit organizations.
In the great reshuffle, our mountain community went from primarily owner-occupied and vacation homes to short-term vacation rentals, some of which are owned by corporations.
Here is the challenge: Owner-occupied homeowners have an investment in the community and an investment in the health of the surrounding forest. Often, homes are an accumulation of familial wealth. It is what families own that is of greatest value; hence, the investment in the area around them.
Whether it be a vacation or primary residence, no one wants to see their home burn to the ground. Therefore, the owners get involved in the community and they volunteer for organizations such as Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction (PSFR). Corporations or individual owners that are simply in it for a revenue stream have insurance to cover their losses; it isn’t their livelihood being lost.
PSFR focuses on reducing the risk of a catastrophic wildfire in Pine and Strawberry. We teach homeowners about vegetation management, which includes reducing ladder fuels that would allow a wildfire to reach the canopy of our forest. It does not mean clear-cutting. We provide a free community brush pit with expanded hours during the work week for contractors. We provide a Neighbor-Helping-Neighbor Program for those who struggle physically or financially to maintain their property. We work with the U.S. Forest Service on large landscape scale projects to reduce the risk of a catastrophic wildfire. We work with multiple partners and organizations to manage these ongoing fuel reduction and forest restoration projects. We are also active in building and maintaining trails and other projects that bring visibility and investment to our communities. We understand that reducing the risk of a catastrophic wildfire is a multifaceted problem that requires a multi-pronged solution, and today, only seven PSFR volunteers manage these projects and programs.
It is only with the help of volunteers that we achieve our mission, and volunteers are presently scarce for a multitude of reasons. The worthiness of the cause is not in question. A multitude of nonprofit organizations face a shortage of volunteers. The absence of volunteers means no programs, no projects, and no progress. Nonprofit organizations are the glue that keeps communities working and meeting the needs of the populace and will ultimately disappear without volunteers. We feed the hungry; we meet the needs of the homeless; we rescue animals; we provide educational events, and we bring music to those who wouldn’t otherwise have this opportunity. PSFR works to create a healthy watershed, improve the environment for wildlife, and protect our communities from a catastrophic wildfire, both within the community and from the forest around us. We need help.
Our 12th annual Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race is on Sept. 17. We used to have 150 volunteers taking part. Knowing the crisis of volunteers, we have reorganized the event so we can run it with only 90 volunteers, but presently, we only have 30. The bike race provides the bulk of the funding for our many trails projects. We need help! Many of our previous volunteers sold their homes and moved away. Some did not survive the pandemic and we grieve their loss. Others are still concerned about the prevalence of COVID and are not ready to be out in public. We understand; however, we still need help.
Maybe you are new to the community and looking to get involved — here is your opportunity. Please get invested in the community if you are a vacation homeowner.
Maybe you are dealing with the threat of COVID. We have several roles that will allow you limited exposure to the public.
To volunteer for the Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race, check out psfr.us/fotr.
Last, even if Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction is not your passion, please volunteer for a nonprofit that aligns with what you believe and support. Nonprofits are desperate to keep providing the many services that folks rely on, and only you can help these organizations continue what they enjoy.
