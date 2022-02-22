Young people are finding life difficult with housing prices rising, and wages that are not keeping up. What if we could give every person under 40 a 7% raise? Seems impossible, but it is really very easy to accomplish.
Those who make over $138,000 do not pay any Social Security tax on any dollar they earn over that amount. That means those making over $138,000 get a 7% tax break while the working man making less does not. If you ask 10 young people if they know this fact, nine of them will give you a puzzled look, and say “I didn’t know that.”
The fix is very simple. Making everyone pay into Social Security on every dollar earned is the answer, but the real answer is to make those earning less pay nothing or less. That is where the young get the 7% tax break.
Of course the rich, and the Republicans will fight this to the bitter end. The Republicans and the high salaried people will dream up every kind of silly response as to why the high earners should not pay Social Security. Will the young wake up and demand the Republicans play fair? Unlikely. Trump and the Republicans have shoveled tax breaks to the wealthy, but the ill informed are focusing on the lies and conspiracies, while their pockets are being drained by the old trickle down trick. Rather than acknowledge the solution Republicans will force the retirement age to 72. As young people approach retirement the ruse will become more evident. In the meantime a gun, and a good conspiracy theory is all we need.
