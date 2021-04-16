Editor:
The proposed splash pad has legitimate budget constraints and public health issues associated with a safe and sanitary operation.
(1) Splash pads are for toddlers and pre-school children. Age restrictions keep small children safe from older rambunctious children. Payson, with a 2020 census of 15,500, has a median age of 60 that includes 5,500 seniors; we have less than 1,000 in the 0-5 year range.
(2) There are narrow environmental conditions appropriate for toddlers-infants. Payson, at 5,000 feet elevation, has only a few days with safe temperatures. The design is for an exposed pad with no windbreaks or sun canopy. Wind chill becomes a factor and lack of overhead protection can result in sunburn.
(3) Splash pads are a public health nightmare. They become a soiled diaper washing facility when a child has a fecal accident. Gastrointestinal, respiratory, skin, ear, eye, and neurologic diseases are transmitted by contaminated water. It is impossible to keep children from swallowing/drinking water from spray fountains. Will water flush to waste or will there be a holding tank and chlorinator to recycle? Chlorination requires supervision — excess chlorine can cause skin and eye burns while too little will not kill the pathogens. Plans do not indicate a changing room. Parents will need to change the child from wet to dry before driving home. How will the city provide for collection of soiled diapers?
(4) A qualified full-time person will have to monitor conditions and handle older children/adults and wildlife intruders and keep them off the splash pad. This person will need to be on duty regardless of the number of children using the facility. The surrounding grounds must be patrolled for any trash/debris.
(5) The park is already home to wildlife that will make use of the water availability. Every species, from elk to hornets, will find their way to this water source. There will be plenty of opportunity for injury and exposure to wildlife wastes.
(6) There are legal liability issues to consider. Will the city be held liable if a child contracts E.coli from either human or animal wastes?
(7) Projected costs keep escalating from $500,000. Is this an economical use of limited recreational funds to provide a three-or-four week opportunity for a small number of children? At $20 apiece, it would be cheaper to buy slip and slides or toddler swimming pools and simply give one to interested parents.
Gary Barnes
Spend the cash to divide 260 east of Star Valley to stop the slaughter.
