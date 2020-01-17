Editor:
The Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation that the town council not rezone a property that has for over 40 years been R-1 single family into R-3 multi-family was a decision to support the rights and legal protections of all property owners in Payson.
All of us who depend upon local government to fairly consider whether its actions support or harm the common good should applaud the commission’s decision to respect the participation of residents in town government.
Similarly, all residents who want to maintain their own property rights must contact the mayor, vice-mayor and council and ask them to support the decision not to rezone a piece of land within a solidly single family area of this community.
It is a fact that not a single resident/owner who has participated in the process opposes “affordable housing.” It is fact that the commission’s decision to deny the rezoning request of the developer still allows the “Village Homes” plan to go forward on that portion of the site currently zoned R-3 multi-family. Everyone who lives, works, attends school, worships, buys goods and services and enjoys our wonderful public spaces is a stakeholder in the future of our town.
It is certain the town of Payson will grow. More people will join and share all we have here today and what will be here in the future. What is uncertain is how we grow. We live on an island in a sea of national forest. Unlike those people on reality TV islands, we must do better than just “survive,” we must strive in order to thrive. And, if honest and reasonable opposition to some plans for our community create controversy they will also create by the healthy exercise of everyone’s right to participate: a better town.
The town council’s next meeting is on Jan. 23. By contacting the council or by attending this meeting let your voices be heard! I wouldn’t have purchased a home here if I did not have confidence we all can work together to make this town better today and tomorrow with our dedication to community, neighborhood and family and business values and actions.
I thank all the unpaid citizen participants of our town government and trust they know how much we all rely on their service to and for us and their dedication to free and fair governance for all who proudly call Payson home.
Vince Herman, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!