I may not be a fiscal expert, but it seems to me that spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a splash pad that will be used by a very small segment of our population and will be open only two or three months of the year doesn’t seem like the best use of our taxpayer dollars.
Maybe a better use would be for town infrastructure, much-needed repairs and maintenance at both Rumsey and Green Valley Parks, and the establishment of a volunteer-manned recycling center — just to name three.
It seems to me that it is irresponsible that we in Payson bury our recyclables while other towns our size (Sedona, Cottonwood and Show Low) have thriving recycling programs.
Barbara Sharp
