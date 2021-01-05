A big thank you
Editor:
A big thank you to our lovely neighbors in Rim Country!
This year my office had more tags on our Angel Tree (about 200) than ever before — serving Time Out, Payson Community Kids, Payson Senior Center and Gila County Aging. Given the challenges of Covid and the economy, we really weren’t sure if all the tags would be taken. But once again the generosity and caring hearts of our community came through and all were taken and fulfilled! And then as surprise icing on cake, KMOG brought in a whole load of toys we were able to direct to Payson Community Kids!
In a year as brutal and divisive as this one, the generosity of our community in helping the less fortunate has been a major bright spot and very uplifting. Thank you to everyone and happy 2021!
Chris Walsh, financial advisor, Edward Jones
