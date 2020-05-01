Editor:
Rage — whether road rage or political rage — not only hurts the target, it rips at the very soul of those lashing out just like misfiring pistons in an engine. When the pistons of an engine misfire randomly, it produces much noise and vibration but little useful output. And so it is with a community.
Most of us hope and dream of a brighter tomorrow for our community. It is worth contemplating how much more we could accomplish for our community if we would work with each other instead of fighting with each other.
However, many wonder why there is such anger and rage directed at those who go about trying to do good in our community. Not long ago, I was asked why I kept working so hard volunteering to help people in Payson when I face such criticism and rage. “Why do you continue to go about doing good things when people despise you for doing it?” was the question.
Pondering a response, I offer the following actions that I try to live by:
If you smile and are greeted with frowns or mean and hurtful words; keep smiling anyway.
If you offer a friendly wave and are ignored and even friends turn away; keep waving anyway.
If you offer words of encouragement and are scorned or jeered; keep encouraging anyway.
If you pray and others snicker and smirk; keep praying anyway.
If you dream grand dreams and others scoff; keep dreaming anyway.
If you do good deeds and are criticized for doing them; keep doing good things anyway.
If you want to make a difference in this crazy world, do more than belong — roll up your sleeves and get to work. Do more than treat others fairly — treat them with kindness. Do more than forgive — forget and move on. Do more than dream: go to work.
Certainly, mistakes have been made and will likely continue to be made as we move forward. Let us hope and pray that hearts will heal — both friend and adversary and that we can focus on continuing to do good things for our wonderful community.
Let us avoid demonizing those with whom we disagree. Mistakes will be made. Let us put aside the current anger and rage and work for a brighter future.
Kenny Evans, Payson
Perhaps, this is a first step....admitting that mistakes have been made. Like the "Road to nowhere", the now failed university project, the attempted ice hockey prep school at Rumsey Park, the clear cutting and destruction of forest off of Mud Springs Rd, etc. All first steps. A good start perhaps. Now it's time to take ownership of these past bungles, and perhaps turn over the reins to fresh faces, for a fresh start. But as they say at AA, the first step is admitting the problem. This letter hedges a bit on that attempt, but it does mention mistakes.
