Editor:
Once again, Mr. Paulk takes words totally out of context to try to spin the leftist lies.
A few real facts:
Obama politicized the FBI, IRS, DOJ, CIA, etc. to take out his opponents, and his deeply buried minions are still embedded in the government swamp, attempting a coup to overturn the 2016 election. (Strozk, Page, McCabe, etc.)
The Dems gave Mueller 20 Trump-hating Clinton and Obama lawyers and $30 million and ordered him to find something to take out the president. After two years, Nothing!
Then the Dems turned to “quid pro quo” re: his call to the Ukranian government, (there was none) as they ignore the REAL quid pro quo when then VP Biden threatened Ukraine with withholding $1 BILLION if they did not fire the prosecutor investigating his criminal son.
Trump’s tax cuts for “the rich” (= everyone who pays taxes), has resulted in the most people employed in the history of the country, the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, the lowest unemployment rate for women, blacks, Hispanics, teens in the history of the country.
President Trump is rebuilding our military from the social experiment disaster and attempted destruction of our military by Obama.
Trump ordered the mission to take out Al Baghdadi, while Obama hid on the golf course so he could blame someone else if the mission failed, while Bush’s Seals took out bin Laden, and then Obama took credit for it.
Obama illegally decided that illegal aliens who invaded our country when they were children were somehow entitled to all kinds of benefits, signed his illegal DACA, and we now have “Dreamers,” who, by the way, are still in this country illegally.
Lately, things became even more interesting, when we find the “whistleblower” had no firsthand knowledge of the phone call, consulted with Schiff, before writing the “complaint,” is a registered Democrat with close ties to Joe Biden and Obama, was a planted spy in the White House, leaked negative information to the liberal press, and was fired.
Today, we find the “whistleblower’s” attorney, leftist radical Mark Zaid has been advocating impeaching the president since the day President Trump was inaugurated!
President Trump’s election upset the establishment’s gravy train, and he is returning the country to the people.
The establishment and the Democrats are doing everything they can to get their power back!
THIS IS A COUP ATTEMPT AGAINST OUR COUNTRY!
Dale Oestmann, Pine
