After reading the Roundup on Tuesday, July 5, I had to write. The person who wrote about getting rid of Christianity is so confused. Our Constitution specifies that we have a choice not to join a state church like the church of England. It didn’t say freedom from religion.
Since 1962, when God was removed from our schools things got worse. Growing up while still allowed to pray in schools, there weren’t any children shot at school, We could leave our doors unlocked at night, no one would ever think of entering without knocking. Our bicycles left on the front porch remained. I could walk to school 13 blocks from my home and nobody tried to kidnap me. We could play outside in the summer all day only to return in time for meals. People had respect for each other. If a teacher had to discipline us, our parents also did when we got home.
I bet the writer of that hateful letter didn’t know that Harvard University was a Christian school.
I wish that people who write letters to the editor would get their facts straight before sending their hateful opinions to be published.
On the subject of abortion, with the morning after pill, there is no more need for an abortion. Don’t kill take the pill. When asked if we are so pro life how come we still have the death penalty ... one is innocent the other is guilty. Duh.
Don’t blame Christians for the evil in this world. We are trying to do what is right. Marriage is for the purpose of procreation. Same sex can’t reproduce ergo no marriage. If they want to live together that’s their choice. Just don’t make a mockery of marriage.
