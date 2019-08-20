A great wrong
Editor:
Through nearly all of my 90-plus years, it has been a bountiful blessing to daily enjoy and often serve our community of Payson. And never in all of that time have I witnessed, on the face of it, a greater wrong than the recent, surprise, unceremonious sacking of our Town Manager LaRon Garrett.
Over several past decades in volunteer offices in neighborhood and regional organizations, it has fallen to me to work closely with Mr. Garrett, when he worked in and bossed Payson’s public works departments. Typically Mr. Garrett was informed, open, responsive, effective, and fair, yet always loyal to his employer, our town government. Tough and gruff, maybe, but usually in the right.
So the other night, after 25 years of such solid, faithful devotion, our current town government canned him, without debate, explanation, discussion or apparent cause.
I have no inside knowledge of this current, local situation. But I do know something of state and national open meeting laws. Fifty years ago with the enthusiastic backing of our Phoenix publisher, our Arizona Chapter of SDX, the Society of Professional Journalists, led efforts to ensure advertised, open government meetings at which public business is debated and decided. As a result of our efforts, state and federal laws were established requiring governing bodies to do public business in the open, as advertised.
For all I know, maybe our mayor and council acted within the law. But if secret conversations or off-the-record agreements preceded the fateful council meeting, laws possibly were broken and crimes may have been committed.
But beyond legal questions, in my opinion Mr. Garrett certainly deserved fairer treatment.
Don Dedera, Payson
(1) comment
Who is next? The town council is totally dysfunctional! Mad Man Morrissey now has split the town council from 7 to 3 and gave himself $25,000.00 of taxpayers money.I think that gut needs a cognitive review.Recall?
