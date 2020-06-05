Editor:
Let me tell you that Donald Trump is anything but an “unquestionable leader,” (Roundup 05/19/20). He is a demagogue, who incites trouble, mocks people who are disabled, criticizes the media and punishes people who disagree with him. He has a total disregard for human life and human dignity. He is the leader of an authoritarian administration that rejects science, embraces racism, sexism and violence.
What I can say is how can one pass judgment on Trump, “who accomplished so much” for us, when the evidence is contrary to his actions?
Mary Lou Arbanas, Pine
