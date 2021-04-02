Editor:
Dear kiddies, the splash pad was canceled due to over-inflated costs such as a project manager for $83,000 and other trumped up costs to cancel the project. Also, your swimming pool was never maintained so it could be kept open for you this summer. Instead, the parks director will ask for money for a new parks plan and work toward a rec/center pool by 2030 at a new park on the east side. The town manager and council will approve a $100,000 street study while you have no pool. Can you spell bureaucracy? I can’t either because I hate this word as all it means for you kids is that you don’t swim or have a splash pad to play in again this summer. For that, I’m sorry.
Dave Golembewski, Payson
