Editor:
Upon reflection, I'm willing to admit that I've been living my life wrongly. I should be blaming others for my mistakes, even if they're self-inflicted, I should never admit that I'm wrong, and I should denigrate and lambast anyone and everyone that disagrees with me even when the truth is unequivocally on their side.
Also, when someone like Greta Thunberg is named Time's Person of the Year, instead of congratulating her on her selection based on her courage and convictions, I should ridicule her selection and tell her to "chill."
If I can incorporate these changes into my personal lifestyle I believe I'm ready for the next step. I now believe I’m ready and qualified to be president of the United States!
Richard Meszar, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!