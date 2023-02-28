Why do Americans have weapons in their homes? Maybe if I explain it in terms of British history, it will help you understand how freedom and guns go hand in hand. If we go back to the 600s in England, society was arranged into three broad groups of people. The Thanes occupied the top levels of society. They were, by modern standards, very poor, but they were free. They carried arms, made up the government, and acted as rulers and judges. The middle tier held the freemen, that is, yeomen farmers. They served on juries, paid taxes, and owned or rented plots of land, which they farmed. They had the right to carry arms (heavy knives, spears, and for those who could afford them, swords.) By modern standards, they were destitute. But they were free. At the social bottom, we encounter thralls, that is, slaves. They were impoverished by modern standards. They did not take part in government in any way. They shut up and did as they were told. They did not carry arms. The Freemen and the Thanes found it more convenient to control their slaves if the slaves did not bear arms.
Freemen carry arms in the English tradition, and they have done so for centuries. This custom (or law) is very well established.
I would ask our gun-grabbing friends if they think of themselves as a freeman, and if so, why?
In the USA, we value freedom and liberty above other virtues. Those who kiss the hand of their “betters” have security as their chief value. And as Franklin pointed out, even this pitiful hope is often lost to them.
(2) comments
86 Mass Shootings in 57 days.
Republican politicians submit a Bill to designate the AR-15 as
America's National Gun.
Can you spell insanity?
Oh Andy...
FYI
Guns are illegal in England.
Americans kept guns because they feared the Slaves they owned would revolt.
You get an F in History professor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!