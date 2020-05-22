Editor:
Last Sunday I stopped by the Maverik to purchase a newspaper. Being in the high-risk portion of our population for the virus, I was wearing face covering. To my dismay none of the other customers were doing so. I was seething inside when a guy walked up behind me — too close for my liking. We exchanged unpleasant remarks and I left the store with much regret over the incident.
End of story? Nope. When I purchased today’s (Saturday) paper the clerk said that my next day’s (Sunday) paper was “prepaid” by the guy with whom I had the encounter! He told her he felt bad over the incident. I was dumbfounded and, as he was a regular customer, I told the clerk to be sure she expressed my appreciation to him for his kindness and that I regretted the incident as well.
End of story? Maybe, but not the lesson I learned of a little tolerance will help during these times.
Gary Thomas, Payson
