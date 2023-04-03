“Equal Justice Under Law.” Those are the words inscribed on the front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. The words are derived from the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states that no state shall “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
Last weeks indictment of former President Trump by no means meets the above definitions. Trump is being deprived of “equal and impartial justice under the law”.
The indictment clearly illustrates the Country, under democrat leadership, has devolved into a two-tiered justice system – A soft one for democrats and the elite, and another, harder one, for republicans and Joe the plumber. No equal justice!
Bidens Department of Justice has arrested nearly one thousand participates of January 6, very few involved in violence, over the last two years and prosecuted many. The FBI has had Hunter Biden's damming lap top, with irrefutable evidence of a family crime syndicate, since the fall of 2019. Yet they don’t have energy to investigate and no charges have been produced. No equal justice here.
When “Equal Under Law” is discarded, the Country (any country) next devolves into a police state, which is now well demonstrated by actions of the Justice Department and the FBI.
Elderly twin sisters who simply, and peacefully, walked through the Capitol on January 6, received two armored cars in their driveway, with two dozen heavily armed FBI agents (with long rifles) and were arrested. This type of frightening and abusive police state tactics has been repeated time and time again, including a pastor's family who peacefully demonstrated at an abortion clinic.
Or, a nationally recognized reporter who got a visit at his home by IRS agents as he was about to testify before Congress. And Biden just approved 80,000 new agents. A police state!
Or, the Justice Department ordered law enforcement NOT to arrest protesters illegally operating at the homes of the U.S. Supreme Court Justices. A total disregard of the la and soft on democrats.
Hate alters reality and judgement and we see the effects of that on our county today and the Trump situation. No equal justice!
I hope democrats, and “never Trumpers” will join me in supporting “Equal Justice Under Law” over emotion and hate. When the law becomes ruled by man, all will be lost.
Gary P. Morris, chair, Gila County Republican Party
