Best wishes to all on this Memorial Day weekend. As you know, Memorial Day is designated as a national holiday but, it is much more than that, Memorial Day is a special time set aside for us to remember and honor America’s bravest sons and daughters who answered the call to defend their nation and, in so doing, made the greatest sacrifice of all.
In today’s fast-paced cavalcade of worldwide events, we sometimes become more involved in what’s happening today, and are concerned about what will happen tomorrow, and we may tend to forget what brought us to this point in time in our history as a nation. Although our country is relatively young in comparison to most, we have been through a nation-building Revolutionary War; a traumatic and devastating Civil War; two World Wars; the Korean War; the Vietnam War; and we continue to manufacture veterans ever since. Throughout that time, we have faced challenges to our democracy and our freedoms, and there were those who stepped up to the plate and made that down payment on the price paid to protect and defend the freedoms that we enjoy today.
Memorial Day is that time set aside for us to remember and honor them, for that price cannot ever be repaid.
During this Memorial Day period, and on future Memorial Days, let us take time to remember all those who died in the service of our country, not just the warriors who fell on the battlefield proper, but also the many men and women who came home from battle, forever scarred, both mentally and physically ... we should remember them all.
Wishing all a safe Memorial Day weekend as we all face unprecedented challenges associated with worldwide events that are impacting our everyday life.
