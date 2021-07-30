Editor:

I’m tired of the chaos

I’m tired of the lies

We need to go forward,

And help America rise.

The election was fair

The people didn’t cheat

One team won

and one got beat.

The lies started early

Money for the wall?

But lies about the virus?

Well that topped them all.

Who amongst you

Ignored the science

And refused a mask

In stubborn defiance.

The assault on the Capitol!

The riot in the hall!

All to contribute

To democracy’s fall.

We want to know

The truth of that day

Those who are guilty

Should have to pay.

Let’s get busy

Let’s drop the hate

Only cooperation

Makes America great.

Rebecca Orahood, Payson

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.