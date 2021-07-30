Editor:
I’m tired of the chaos
I’m tired of the lies
We need to go forward,
And help America rise.
The election was fair
The people didn’t cheat
One team won
and one got beat.
The lies started early
Money for the wall?
But lies about the virus?
Well that topped them all.
Who amongst you
Ignored the science
And refused a mask
In stubborn defiance.
The assault on the Capitol!
The riot in the hall!
All to contribute
To democracy’s fall.
We want to know
The truth of that day
Those who are guilty
Should have to pay.
Let’s get busy
Let’s drop the hate
Only cooperation
Makes America great.
Rebecca Orahood, Payson
