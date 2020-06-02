Editor:
This year, due to the unprecedented circumstances associated with the coronavirus, the Payson Patriotic Events Committee and the Town of Payson decided to cancel all formal programs associated with Memorial Day. This decision did not come lightly and was reached for the safety and in the best interests of all concerned.
In lieu of the formal programs, a virtual video tribute was crafted and presented on Memorial Day via social media venues. This endeavor had never been attempted before however, the result for this year turned out to be an unqualified success. The video tribute was in total keeping with tradition and honored our veterans, past, present and future. The theme for this year was, “A time to Remember, Reflect, Re-dedicate and pay tribute to all American Patriots.”
On behalf of the Payson Patriotic Events Committee we wish to thank the Parks and Recreation Department of the Town of Payson for providing the wherewithal to craft the virtual video and the following individuals for participating: The Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League for providing the color detail; the mayor of Payson, police and fire chiefs for presenting their recorded messages; and a very special thank you to Mr. Randy Roberson who captured and presented the essence of the occasion by way of his moving dialogue.
Considering the circumstances, we were able to adjust, adapt and overcome current events that were beyond our control. Our program was a bit different this year however, it accomplished the mission of honoring our veterans and all American patriots in keeping with past tradition.
We sincerely appreciate the time, dedication, and effort of all who made our program possible for this year and the understanding of our citizens with whom we shared. We are most fortunate to be part of a caring and sharing community of friends, neighbors, and American patriots.
Bill Sahno, chairman, Payson Patriotic Events Committee, Col., USMC (Ret)
