Editor:
“The Citizens Splash Pad Committee with overwhelming support of the community recommended a splash pad at Green Valley Park.”
Well, no one asked me and if they had I would have told them that that was the dumbest idea to come “down the pike” I’ve ever heard.
I seem to remember signing a petition requiring the town council to notify the community before any major spending — $251,433 and 38 cents. I quote the mayor’s letter: “At no fee ($251,433 and 38 cents) Payson residents and visitors can come together, young and old alike, and enjoy a healthy recreational activity for many years. I’m 87 and the odds of my playing in the splash pad are somewhere between slim and none.
This is one person who is “against this fine addition to our town.”
Donn C. Morris, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!