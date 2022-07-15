Hats off once again to the Marines of the Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League! This past 4th of July weekend, Marines of the detachment manned stations at our local Safeway store and continued a tradition established a few years ago. The “Give a Salute … Get a Flag Program” was a huge success for our local community citizens and visitors alike. Complementary miniature flags were provided to citizens in honor of the occasion and donations were accepted to assist the detachment in supporting other worthy community projects. The endeavor was a huge success, with local citizens as well as visitors excited to participate.
Emotions ran high as participants were eager to share personal stories about themselves and/or family members who were veterans that served. Each had to talk about the veteran in their lives and the country that they served. This was a fitting tribute to the occasion and an experience that all who participated will not soon forget. Once again, our citizens have proven to be dedicated patriots and extremely generous. Another example of our caring and sharing community.
This event represents an example of our citizens, working together for the benefit of all. All citizens are applauded for their outstanding community contributions and the Marines are saluted, for living up to their motto of, “Semper Fidelis.” Under unprecedented challenges, they have demonstrated the ability to “adjust, adapt, and overcome” as we all move forward, together. Well done and thanks to all involved.”
Bill Sahno, Colonel, U. S. Marine Corps (Ret), Public Relations, Rim Country Detachment, Marine Corps League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!