Editor:

There is a silver lining to the whole coronavirus outbreak. Planned Parenthood is closing clinics and laying off staff due to the coronavirus. Hallelujah! God works in mysterious ways.

David Wait, Star Valley

Ted Paulk

Planned Parenthood has helped women, and girls, since 1916!

What a heartless comment from Mr. Wait.

Sad to see the Roundup printed this...

Thousands are sick and dying and this guy says, "Hallelujah"...

