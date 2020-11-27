Editor:
Someone who knows, Donald Trump personally, please inform him that he lost the election, so we can get the virus under control, have people stop marching in the streets, and instead helping seniors and children lead productive lives.
If a group would like to protest in an orderly way, then have their group contact a large arena, like a convention center or a stadium, set up a large screen and microphones, and chairs with national TV exposure to get their points across. This way stores won’t be looted and people can act in a civilized manner, and innocent citizens and the police will not be injured.
If Trump had received the votes that Biden had gotten, would he have wanted a recount? I doubt it. Trump would never admit he is wrong about anything.
What happened to the mantra, Mexico will pay for the wall? Did Trump ever admit, that he could not coerce Mexico into paying for it. No, No, No! I did not hear his base say, no we taxpayers will pay for the wall. Just tell the truth and the American people will acknowledge that a miscalculation was made.
An individual who calls people names is a bully, and just because his staff does not agree with his domestic or foreign policies, should not be fired. Those who follow his direct orders should not be given prison time, since the president would be considered an accomplice.
Many people love him, because he is crude, rude, obnoxious, he brings out the anger and frustration in people, not the goodness that everyone has the capability of having and displaying toward one another. WAKE UP AMERICA, we are all only here for a short time, be kind to your neighbors, not abusive and informing them that you are right and they are wrong. Everyone has a right to their own opinion based on the knowledge they have. Don’t be afraid to switch the channels on TV, listen to Hannity and Tucker on Fox, Rachel and Chris Cuomo, and others, try and weed out the facts, and use common sense.
Put yourself, in other people’s shoes, how would you feel as a 7-year-old Mexican, in a large kennel, in which your mother or father was taken away from you, in the land of the free and the home brave. What an embarrassment for our nation. Our elected leaders should contact the Mexican government and have them supply us with a list of these children’s next of kin and reunite them ASAP.
Did Trump ever hear of the United Nations, before another overseas conflict escalates, meet with world leaders and work out conflicts. Hitting golf balls into holes is like an ostrich placing one’s head into the sand. We do not need anymore young men and women killed in battle.
If Donald Trump had congratulated Biden, his base would not be marching in the streets protesting the election which has resulted in attracting angry violent individuals and groups, where police and others have been injured.
John Lennon and Mahatma Gandhi, are looking down at the American people and wondering why they cannot respect one another’s opinions, without resorting to violence. Donald Trump’s anger has spread more to people than COVID-19 has.
How many children has Donald Trump adopted? His base is against Planned Parenthood, an organization that attempts to educate the public regarding contraception so abortions can be eliminated.
No one wants an abortion, but how many people are stepping up to adopt the thousands of unwanted children in the USA?
We are in the height of a pandemic, and Trump holds rallies, where masks are not encouraged. Why is that?
The Lone Ranger wore a mask, and he always saved the day!
By Trump not encouraging his base to wear masks, he is sending a selfish message, and those who become ill are not protected by his inaction.
Those who fly the NO BULLSHIT, banners on their lawns and vehicles, should have those banners cut up into masks to protect our families in Payson and outlying communities.
Jamie Ratzken
