Before the last election that saw Tommie Martin reelected to her position on the Gila County Board of Supervisors, District 1, I wrote an editorial endorsing Hallie Overman Jackman. I still support her and hope that the other supervisors will give her the nod to fill the position vacated as a result of Tommie’s premature passing.
Although I had problems with Tommie’s record, I have no doubt that she loved Gila County and was responsible for many laudable contributions during her tenure. Her untimely death is a distressing event for both her family and the community. My sincerest condolences to all who were close to her.
Still, a vacancy now exists and apparently statute bestows the selection of a replacement to the surviving BOS members. They are to select an individual of the same party. It is incumbent upon them to select a highly qualified candidate. Hallie fits the bill. She has vast experience in the business world. She is active in the community and has lived in the county almost three decades. Hallie also garnered a substantial block of votes in the election, so, she has lots of support countywide. Please contact the board members to voice your support of Hallie if you believe in her as I do.
Because of her business acumen and familiarity with how the county is run, I suggest her learning curve would not be a curve at all, rather a straight line. She would have to learn where the pencil sharpeners and copy machines are, not the fundamentals of how to perform her duties. If you agree, again, please make your position known.
Walter Noot, Payson
