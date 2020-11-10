Editor:
In this fast-moving world of today, we sometimes take for granted some of the things that others did for our benefit and for those yet to come. Veterans Day is the time that we, historically, have set aside to honor and pay tribute to our American veterans who have supported and defended our freedoms ever since the founding of our nation. The legacy established by those veterans past set the standard for those of today and those yet to come.
Even though we have this time set aside to honor our veterans, I would ask that we expand our thoughts to embrace all American patriots on this Veterans Day, to include the many doctors, nurses, law enforcement people, firefighters, first responders and the many others that we sometimes take for granted who serve us daily such as, the postal workers, the food handlers, bankers and the others that help us make each day count for us.
We are a nation that has a proven record of democracy and togetherness. We have been a shining example to others in the world for achieving remarkable successes by working together in a system that provides for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
With the advent of the virus pandemic and other restrictions and events, we are being faced with unprecedented challenges ahead. Our people have always managed to adjust, adapt, and overcome. This is a time for us to remember, reflect and rededicate ourselves to the noble principles and purposes that our Founding Fathers established for our nation and to band together, as Americans, in facing the challenges ahead.
Bill Sahno, Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret), Payson Patriotic Events Committee chairman
