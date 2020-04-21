Editor:
Closing Arizona schools until the end of the school year and suspending standardized tests is the right call, because health matters more than test scores to evaluate students, teachers and schools.
Now is the time to recognize the problems associated with the misuse and overuse of test results, which are highly correlated with family income. Wealthy families are at the top and those who live in poverty are at the bottom.
When the coronavirus crisis is behind us, hopefully, schools will find alternative ways to improve educational outcomes and measure academic performance. Scrapping the high-stake tests will allow teachers and students an opportunity to focus on what’s important.
Mary Lou Arbanas, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!