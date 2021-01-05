A wonderful act
Editor:
Today, Christmas Day, I went to Mountain Meadows Cemetery.
I was surprised to see a wreath at my husband’s grave site. A green wreath with a red bow. I was wondering where it came from. When I looked around I saw the same kind of wreath at a number of graves; in fact, there were probably more than a hundred. I realized that they were all at veterans’ graves.
Speaking about it to a nephew in Michigan, he informed me that the wreaths are from the Air National Guard to honor all the veterans.
I would like to humbly thank the people responsible for this wonderful act.
It finally felt like Christmas and it made me feel real good.
So, again, many, many thanks for the kind action.
Mattie Seibert
