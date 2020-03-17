Editor:
The coronavirus is a good example of how our world and nation need to be better prepared for the future. We can’t keep thinking bad things won’t happen. We need science to inform of us about viruses, diseases, air pollution and global warming. Some problems can be solved through medical research and others through innovation.
Global warming, as science indicates, continues to threaten our quality of life. As a nation, we must address this climate crisis seriously. Just as the coronavirus is causing havoc on our health, economic and financial stability, so is climate change. We can’t allow one disaster after another to happen before we take action.
The medical field is dedicated to finding cures and vaccines. Scientists are dedicated to solving climate change. It’s time our politicians start dedicating themselves to reducing carbon emissions. We know putting a price on carbon will lower fuel consumption and stimulate innovation. Finding a vaccine for the coronavirus will take time, but reversing climate change will take decades.
To prepare for a safer and healthier future we need to use scientific facts to guide our actions. This builds stability in a world full of uncertainty.
Maggie Kraft, Tempe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!