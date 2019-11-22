Editor:
KTAR recently referred to a poll about veterans and their feelings about being thanked “for their service.” Almost 50 percent replied that it made them feel uncomfortable. I found that interesting.
I am a former Marine and Vietnam vet that served from 1964-1967. When I returned home vets were not warmly welcomed and when the war was over they were forgotten.
From the time that I left the Corps until after 9/11, I do not recall much interest in supporting veterans. There were no free lunches on Veterans Day or discounts at retailers or thank yous.
Since 9/11, Iraq and Afghanistan there has been a major shift in the public’s perception of the sacrifices made by veterans.
I get a little embarrassed when thanked for my service by strangers. However, deep down inside I appreciate their warm sentiments.
Richard Hunt, Payson
