Editor:
Our world is quick to find faults, but I like to point out good and if possible, reward it.
I was having lunch at Wendy’s and I saw a great example of not only awesome customer service, but beautiful human kindness. An older, frail couple was eating there. The gentleman asked the staff to watch his wife who has “al-timers” while he moved the car to the door. Two staff members helped the wife to the car.
Nina Davis
