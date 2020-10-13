Editor:
Recently, conservationists in Arizona, the Southwest, and the whole country have again raised their voices about climate change. We need to help them. Why? How?
In Arizona, sportsmen and women, farmers and ranchers, forest and water resource managers are seeing changes to our landscape from a warming climate. Snowpack isn’t lasting, longer and dryer summers lead to more catastrophic wildfires, and all our forests, rangelands, waters, and wildlife are suffering. All this impacts the broad natural resources we depend on and need to protect.
From a recent article: “... changes in the world’s climate have manifested themselves in intense wildfires in the West, bringing death and property destruction and drifting smoke that temporarily obscured the sun in cities as far away as the East Coast, or that have produced a full alphabet-and-more of named hurricanes and tropical storms, which are drowning the Southeast with massive amounts of rainfall.” Washington Post, Oct. 3, 2020.
Those fires and hurricanes are still happening. California, 4 million acres burned this year, and its first 1 million acre fire! A new hurricane is headed toward Louisiana. It’s still hot and dry in Payson, and setting records in all of Arizona. Tonto National Forest is still under fire restrictions, in October!
But also just on Friday, Sept. 25, almost all the Arizona congressional delegation signed and sent a bipartisan letter to the secretary of agriculture asking for action on forest thinning contracts right here in Rim Country: “In AZ this year, there have been more than 1,600 wildfires and more than 700,000 acres burned ...,” they wrote. “Entire communities, industries, and businesses across the state are waiting on the 4FRI project to move forward.” That request was only about the 4FRI. But the real key here is that our Arizona congressional delegation was working together to reduce risks to our surroundings, natural resources, even homes and communities. We need more of that.
Let’s CONTINUE TO work together to solve this pressing issue that affects our very future.
Arizona’s conservation groups work hard, but can’t do it alone. Leadership is needed at the federal level to pass bipartisan climate change legislation, That’s why, and how we can help: It’s time for the U.S. Congress to take action to address the issues of climate change.
Let’s ask them. Tell them to do that. It’s their job.
Joe Miller, member Trout Unlimited and other conservation groups
