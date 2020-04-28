Editor:
Maybe the writer of “Letter only contained facts” needs to start getting his “facts” from someone other than the America hating leftist liars at CNN, the Communist News indoctrination Network.
Here are ACTUAL FACTS!
1. Obama defunded the pandemic office, after his despicable non response to H1N1, until over 1,000 Americans died, and Trump actually incorporated what was left of it into an existing federal agency.
2. President Trump enacted the Defense Production Act when the Democrats were only focused on their most recent impeachment fraud. President Trump did not have to illegally take over companies as the Democrats wanted as they were already fully involved when the Democrats finally realized there was a problem.
3. When Obama finally admitted to the H1N1 pandemic, he took all the ventilators, masks, PPE, etc., out of the stockpile, and did not replace any of them.
4, President Trump DID NOT call the pandemic a hoax! He called the leftist media’s lies about his response to it a hoax, which is absolutely true! President Trump, recognized and was dealing with the problem in January, while Pelousy and Comrade De Blasio, and most Democrats were telling the American people to come to Chinatown, and Mardi Gras and celebrate, as there is no danger! While they were still trying (for the third pathetic coup time) to overturn the 2016 election, and remove the president of the United States, duly elected by a majority of the CITIZEN voters!
5. President Trump recognized that an anti-malaria drug, used since the 1950s, with no problems, was showing promise in treating the Chinese virus, and supported it’s trial. He did not “prescribe” or order its use. Dr. Fauci is a deep state bureaucrat who was CYA demanding FDA trials that usually last for years, while the president was saving American lives!
It now appears that that drug has been 100% successful in saving lives, so far!
It is time to end the phony job destroying “lockdown” and carefully let the USA go back to work, and continue the recovery that President Trump has supported over the last 3-plus years.
Separate and wear your mask.
Dale Oestmann, Pine
