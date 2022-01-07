I’ve tried to refrain from writing for the past few months, then I read that Sen. Wendy Rogers “Calls for a return to McCarthyism”!
As an Army vet, the Air Force has jokingly been a target for humor, but I must ask, “How the hell was Rogers able to become an AF officer?”
Rogers defeated longtime career politician Sylvia Allen, who I personally heard say, “The earth is 6,000 years old.”
Once a Republican, I left after Li’l Bush lied us into Iraq, I cannot fathom what has happened to my former party.
Does any person really believe Trump has ever been anything but a philandering crook? His kids founded not one, but two, fake charities; and were charged and found guilty of raising over $4 million on the backs of “Disabled Veterans” and “Kids Cancer Charity.” Trump paid a $2 million fine for this and pocketed the difference.
We saw Gosar inciting mayhem at the Arizona Capitol on TV after Biden won.
It appears that Gosar and Biggs and their gang of self-named “Freedom Caucus” liars have tried to stifle Democracy in order to keep Trump in office.
These same clowns, including Louie Gohmert and Gym Jordan, who demanded that Hillary Clinton appear for congressional hearings EIGHT times, which she did, now refuse to appear and answer for their questionable behavior.
Do the Republican voters care? Hell no! They continue to vote for these buffoons.
Republican Peter Navarro has admitted he had over 100 Republican congressmen lined up to overturn this legitimate election ... the same election Arizona Sen. Fann paid “Cyber Ninjas” millions of dollars to unsuccessfully overturn.
Arizona Republican politicians have now passed laws that will allow them to set aside election results and choose a loser to be the “winner.” Thirty other Republican states have passed similar laws.
What has happened to the GOP?
How do such candidates continue to be nominated, and elected, here in Arizona!
Anyone who can dress and feed themselves KNOWS the current Republican Congress is filled with self-serving Trump sycophants, who only espouse loyalty to him because it somehow pleases their base.
Trump would not urinate on you if you were on fire!
Former Republican politicians are not afraid to speak the truth about Trump ... current Republican politicians in office not so much.
Please Arizona voters ... admit the truth.
The Trump era was/is the worst thing America has ever suffered.
(5) comments
Thank you Ted Paulk. I hear, believe and appreciate your message!
Thank you for this excellent letter. I agree with you that the Trump era is the worst thing that has happened to America. Yet, despite everything that Trump has done to destroy this country, the majority of Republican politicians continue to support, even worship, him, and he is still the head of the Republican party. I fear for our democracy. I fear for our country.
Great letter! I have said often over the last few years, how can people pick the worst person imaginable and decide to worship him? If anyone needs evidence the guy is completely self-serving, just look at what he's done since he's left office. Even his most ardent worshippers have got to be tired of the whining. And so many AZ Republican politicians just fell in line. No spine whatsoever. Not to mention the wasting of tax-payer dollars by paying a "company" to recount already verified votes - and destroying the machines in the process, thereby wasting more tax-payer money.
Thanks you Sally and Ellen.
Well said. It’s mystifying.
