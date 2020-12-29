Editor:
ADOT would like to thank Sue Thompson of Pine, Ariz. and engaged volunteer groups, such as the Payson Lions Club who have stepped up to take on the fight against litter in their communities. Last year, 9,149 volunteers participated in the Adopt a Highway Volunteer program, filling 15,852 bags of trash across 1,982 miles of Arizona highway. Volunteer efforts saved the state of Arizona $586,000 last year. And that is separate from the Adopt a Highway Sponsor program, where businesses pay to keep segments of freeway clean.
When they have time and other critical work is complete, ADOT maintenance crews will pick up litter, in addition to our volunteers and paid litter-removal companies.
In an era of decreased transportation funding, we are faced with difficult choices. Those choices include having our staff and fiscal resources focused on critical safety issues first — that is our core responsibility — leaving landscaping and litter removal as a lower priority. It is the same pool of funding that pays for guardrail repairs as pays for litter removal. I’m sure you see our challenge. Trash is expensive.
As a result, the Arizona Department of Transportation educates the public through Litter.az.gov about laws and harmful effects of littering. We welcome reports of littering through this portal. When you report someone, we send a letter to the car’s owner letting them know that litter may have been seen thrown from their car. We remind them of the negative impact of the litter, and the cost to taxpayers of cleaning litter from highways.
Additionally, we reinforce the financial penalties for littering, and the fact that littering can result in a $500 fine if they are spotted by law enforcement. With that letter, we provide a small litter bag for their car in the hopes that they too will help Keep Arizona Grand.
Mary J. Currie, communications program manager, Adopt a Highway Programs
