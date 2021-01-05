ADOT needs to do job
Dear Mary J. Currie:
Three paragraphs worth of reasons / excuses and “Cumbia” ain’t getting the job done that we pay you to do. Improving your clean up skills to match your communications skills would be a step in the right direction.
The section of State Route 87 between Payson and Pine is disgusting and reflects badly on ADOT and our entire community. Most of us don’t need any further “don’t litter education” or a small litter bag for our cars. We do need ADOT to get out there and do their job.
John Cailey, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!