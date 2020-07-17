Editor:
I am laughing today after reading the advertisements that were placed in the Payson Roundup today. Some private organizations printed a bunch of lies about my dear friend Felicia French. They said she wants to take our guns away, phooey; she is a gun owner who only wants responsible and safe gun ownership. They claim she wants to raise taxes, which is also not true, she wants reasonable government accountability and to stop the waste. They also stated that she wants us to be California, ridiculous and other crap.
By the way, the last time I looked, California is the fifth largest economy in the world and part of the United States of America. So, putting California down is offensive to this wonderful country we live in.
What they don’t say is that she has led a life of service to this country, served in the military for over 30 years, was a medical helicopter pilot and served a tour in Afghanistan as a nurse. Most recently, Felicia volunteered at the Navajo hospital in Tuba City for a month to help with the COVID-19 pandemic. As we all know, the Navajo Nation has been hit hard.
After all this she is not saying anything derogatory about her opponents (and there is plenty). She believes in running on issues that need to be addressed and being proactive in solving the problems in LD6 district.
My Republican and independent friends are too smart to fall for this misinformation. These false advertisements are an unbelievable waste of money. I believe someone must be running scared.
Elena Meyer, Pine
