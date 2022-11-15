While Americans are struggling with record inflation and soaring energy prices (and now that the midterm elections are over, count on both of those to escalate faster and higher), here’s some advice on how to “cope” from some of the Biden regime’s elitist propagandists:
University of California, Berkeley, Professor Brad DeLong, an alleged “top economist” wrote a September, 2022, Fortune magazine article entitled “Why you should be happy about inflation and be worried about something else.” DeLong’s “logic” included: “Fewer in-person workers in retail establishments, a lot more delivery orders, substantially more goods production, and also substantially more information entertainment and production. ... [T]he shift to the new economy requires moving workers from industries like retail and hospitality into expanding sectors, which means higher inflation.”
MSNBC’s Joy Reid — worth about $4 million — claimed American voters only started caring about inflation when conservative political candidates started discussing it.
The Washington Post published an article entitled “Seven ways a recession could be good for you.”
N.Y. Democrat Senator Sean Patrick Maloney — who makes a taxpayer-funded six-figure income plus lush government benefits — told an interviewer who asked him how struggling families should deal with inflation: “In my family if gas prices went up, we ate Chef Boyardee. So that’s what families should do.”
Meanwhile Biden promises to shut down all coal plants and oil drilling, while handing out billions of tax dollars to other countries to combat “climate change.” Our strategic oil supplies are at historically low levels; Biden sold some to China and kept the U.S. prices low before the election. Our national diesel supply is endangered.
Hyperinflation and $10-$20 gas appear to be on the horizon.
The midterms are over. The bleak winter of insane, tone-deaf leftist policies is upon us. Prepare accordingly before the Chef Boyardee price soars and the shelves are bare because the truckers don’t have diesel.
You think it can’t happen here? Study Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba. Energy prices in Europe have now DOUBLED. I lived in Kingston, Jamaica, in the early ’70s when martial law was declared, the store shelves were bare, and there were violent food riots.
Biden and his contemptuous, pompous, tone-deaf enablers and propagandists consider Americans to be gullible, easily lied to, and manipulated.
(1) comment
FYI
Inflation is worldwide...
Just sayin'.
