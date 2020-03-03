Editor:
I did a spit take with my morning coffee when I read Gosar’s (R-Bizarro World) solution to the lack of affordable housing in Payson. He suggested Payson should take advantage of the “federal listing of inventory of federal lands that could be bought or traded in the area to provide a place to build affordable housing.” As I was wiping my coffee from the newspaper, I also saw where a former California official used as an example, Ft. Ord, which was secured for civilian use when it closed and they were able to use its hospital, and the housing and school facilities. So, there was already what they call “infrastructure” at Ft. Ord. I hope someone in Payson is perusing that federal list to find the abandoned federal property with roads, a usable hospital, homes and a school which must be somewhere in the Tonto National Forest.
BTW, kudos to the editorial staff for finally placing an apt heading atop one of Mr. Cline’s letters.
Ann Adams, Payson
