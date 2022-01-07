Between 1954 and 1978 the middle class had the greatest portion of the GDP ever. The big slice of the pie dwindled when Ronald Reagan destroyed unions, and started shoveling massive tax breaks to the wealthy. It was called trickle down economics. The poor were supposed to live off the crumbs the rich dropped. Now the poor cannot afford housing according to recent reports in the Payson Roundup.
Since 2011 Elon Musk's wealth increased from $2 billion to $271 billion in 2021. Jeff Bezos increased his wealth from $18 billion to $203 billion. During the pandemic the wealth of the richest Americans increased by 35%. Instead of housing for those on the bottom we got to watch the billionaires ride rockets to space. The effective tax rate on the billionaires is 8%.
The nation is struggling to find truck drivers and grocery clerks. The head of Walmart makes $8,000 per hour, but people don’t want to drive trucks 60 hours a week for $47,000 dollars. The 400 richest families have as much wealth as the rest of the country combined. If the wealthy simply paid the taxes they owed it would put $900 billion in the treasury, but Congress will not give the IRS the money to enforce tax laws because a certain segment of society claims it would be an invasion of privacy.
Here we sit wondering how affordable housing can come to Payson when the person at the door at Walmart is getting less than $20 an hour while the CEO gets $8,000. The solution is obvious, but the ability for the poorly informed to absorb the reality that brings us to the current crisis will not go away as long as we have a media that claims the poor are just lazy miscreants that will not work.
