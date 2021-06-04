Editor:
First let me say that I am very against the audit going on right now. So, I guess that makes me a r. i. n. o. (Republican in name only).
The question I have is that if the Senate is so concerned about the legitimacy of this last election how can they expect us to trust those voting machines that someone has had access to? We have no idea what they have done to those machines. Are they planning to return them to use on the next election? As far as I am concerned the Republican Party should have to replace every one of those machines at their expense. What has happened to my GOP?
Gary Altman, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!