Editor:
For once I agree with the Payson Town Council as to not allowing a gravel mining operation at the southern entrance to town.
Perhaps I missed it but I thought that residents here in Payson wanted to beautify Payson not have it look like a mining town which it isn’t ... yet. What are these people thinking? Here we are talking about making Payson a place to visit not just pass through by enhancing Main Street, building up Green Valley Park, new restaurants, apple orchards, etc. With all due respect have you ever entered Globe, Ariz. and saw the tailings from street. Not much of a “what a wonderful place” feeling. I don’t believe a gravel pit being the first thing they see would interest those coming to Payson and the Rim Country at all. The old saying “first impression, lasting impression.” I thought the area they proposed for this venture was/is an archaeological site? Many Indian ruins litter the site on top of the hill they want to devour.
Personally, I think it would be a BIG mistake for the town council to approve such an eyesore. The area wouldn’t be “level” for use as a building area for years. Let those wanting to make money selling gravel go somewhere else.
Doug Avakian
