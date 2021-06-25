Editor:
There are many big-agenda items that Democrats want to see passed under the Biden administration. But one issue should be a complete non-starter. The PRO Act is a piece legislation would strip Arizona workers of their most fundamental freedom of choice. Under the PRO Act, workers would lose their ability to choose a secret ballot when voting for or against unionization. They would also lose their right to choose whether to share their personal information, including home address, with union organizers as this bill would force employers to simply hand that over. Critically, workers will lose their freedom to choose whether to pay union dues as this bill would strip right-to-work laws from the 27 states that have passed it, including here in Arizona where it is written into the state Constitution.
Thankfully, Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly have not signed on as cosponsors to this legislation. For the good of Arizona workers, they should continue to withhold their support.
Cecilia Durazo, Payson
